Report: Vermont needs to double number of sober house beds

A new report says Vermont needs to double its number of beds in sober houses over the next year and a half.

The survey written by Montpelier-based Downstreet Housing indicates that five of the state's nine communities where addiction clinics are located lack any sober houses. The Burlington Free Press reports sober houses are group homes where people in recovery from addiction live.

The survey says 65 percent of the state's sober houses are clustered around Burlington and says the state needs about 425 beds when it only has 212 available.

In 2017, the state polled 84 addiction treatment providers and many of the providers reported that housing stress was complicating and interfering with their clients' recoveries from addiction.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)