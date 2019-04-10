Report: Vermont's Medicaid program saved $97M though reform efforts

A new federal report says Vermont's Medicaid program saved $97 million dollars through reform efforts.

The state launched what's known as an Accountable Care Organization several years ago with federal funding. It allowed the state to test a shared-savings model, where providers are paid based on health outcomes rather than for services provided. A review of the program commissioned by the federal government found it helped reduce Medicaid spending, relative to a comparison group, by nearly $100 million over three years.

"They were very pleased with the results. They had some areas where they think we need to address, but overall they're very impressed with what we're doing here in Vermont," said Gov. Phil Scott. "We have to keep proving ourselves and this is an ongoing process, so I'm pleased with the results of yesterday. But this isn't a spiking the football in the end zone type of moment. We still have a long ways to go."

Vermont did not see the same kind of savings for Medicare or private insurance.