Report breaks down Vermonters' energy usage

A new report from Efficiency Vermont shows just how much energy costs in Vermont households.

Transportation makes up about 45 percent. Thermal energy is 35 percent, and electricity spending makes up the remaining 20 percent.

Vermonters on average spend more than $2,500 annually on transportation fuels alone. The report also found the energy burden on households is around 10 percent with about $5,800 in spending. Energy burden also varies by town, from 6 to 20 percent.

Galen Ettlin spoke with Efficiency Vermont's Rebecca Foster about the report's findings.

