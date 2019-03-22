Report calls for more recovery housing in Vermont

Vermont officials say there is a need for more recovery housing in the state.

A recently released report commissioned by Downstreet Housing and Community Development found there are more than 52,000 residents who suffer from a substance use disorder.

There are currently 212 beds available in the state, which the report says are disproportionately located in Burlington and Brattleboro and only serve 2 percent of the need.

The state is planning to add 12 new recovery residences by the end of 2020.

Gov. Phil Scott said Thursday it's clear the state has some work to do.

He says there are some initiatives underway, such as a possible loan fund for housing.

He says "success will be counted one life at a time."

