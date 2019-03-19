Report identifies gaps in HIV testing and treatment

Government health officials want to end the HIV epidemic in the U.S. in the next decade. Now a new report identifies the gaps in testing and treatment that need to be targeted.

New CDC data shows the majority of new HIV infections are transmitted by people who don't know they have the virus or by those diagnosed and not receiving care.

"CDC recommends that everyone in the nation gets tested at least once for HIV, and people at increased risk get tested more frequently" said Dr. Jonathan Mermin, director of the National Center for HIV/AIDS, Viral Hepatitis, STD, and TB Prevention. "If you take HIV treatment and you suppress the level of virus in your blood that it's undetectable, you have effectively no risk of sexually transmitting HIV."

There are about 39,000 new HIV infections every year in the U.S. About 50 percent occur in the southern states where access to prevention and treatment can be limited. A new federal initiative aims to end the HIV epidemic in the U.S. The goal is to reduce new infections by at least 90 percent over 10 years. The CDC says progress in HIV prevention has stalled in recent years with the rate of new infections leveling off.

"Some of that is because there are still people who don't know they have HIV. There are people who have HIV that aren't accessing the treatment necessary, and some of the people who are eligible for PREP, this pill that prevents you from getting HIV, aren't getting it," Dr. Mermin said.

Government health officials say ending the epidemic is possible, but it's only going to happen if all these services are available to the people who need them.

It's estimated that more than one million people are living with HIV in the U.S. and 165,000 don't know they have the virus.