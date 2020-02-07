Report identifies ways to fix Vt. child mental health system

We are continuing our coverage of mental health issues that matter to you. Specifically, how we're improving mental health care for the youngest Vermonters.

About 17% of youth ages 6-17 experience a mental health disorder.

Vermont ranks seventh-best in the nation for child mental health. While that's good, mental health officials say it could be better. They say 1 in 13 kids in Vermont has experienced some adverse family experience-- like substance abuse, domestic violence, discrimination or more-- that put them at a greater risk for mental health issues.

The 80-page Vision 2030 report released last week outlines the goals for Vermont's mental health system over the next decade. Part of that focuses on earlier intervention to make sure problems that start early in a person's life don't go untreated.

Last summer, we introduced you to Katelyn Rea, a Colchester mom whose son had ended up in the ER for days-- even weeks-- waiting for mental health help.

She asked the state to do something to help families like hers who felt like their kids were falling through the cracks.

The new report Vision 2030 aims to identify and fix some of the problems families like hers experience.

What the report says is working and what the state will expand on are school-based mental health services, integrating mental health care into pediatric offices and mental health therapy that includes parents and children.

What's needed and what they'll be adding are more peer supports within the youth mental health system, equal payment for home-based services for youth and families, and more inpatient capacity.

"We don't have enough inpatient supports for children and there's only one place, and that's Brattleboro Retreat," said Laurie Emerson, the executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Vermont.

Emerson says in the short term, she wants to see more treatment options in communities closer to where families live. But the state's mental health commissioner says their long-term goal is to try to make sure fewer kids get to that point. That's where they're looking to mobile crisis response units as a solution to address problems at the home first, not the hospital.

"And then we can hopefully avert and divert from needing higher levels of care, such as needing a visit to the ED, an inpatient setting, or a residential setting. We had over 35 children under the age of 10 that were placed in residential settings last year. And from my perspective, that's 35 too many," said Sarah Squirrell, the commissioner of the Vermont Department of Mental Health.

Other strategies involve being more creative in how we treat mental health. For instance, having "Living Room Models"-- spots in the hospital or elsewhere that feel more like home where kids and adults can receive treatment. And trying out mental health urgent care units where people can walk in for on-demand mental health care.

All those ideas are going to have to have data to back them up and they'll have to be funded by the Legislature.