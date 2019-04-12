Report shows Mirror Lake continues to be negatively affected by road salt

Road salt continues to take a toll on the environment around the Lake Placid area according to a new water quality report for Mirror Lake.

The report by The Ausable River Association and Paul Smith’s College Adirondack Watershed Institute says researchers last year found the highest concentrations of chloride to date. That limits the habitat of some wildlife and makes the lake more susceptible to harmful algal blooms.

Researchers say the problem is a lack of what's called "spring mixing."

The report says despite efforts to make changes, conditions haven't improved.

