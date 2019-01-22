Report suggests recipe for Vermont to reduce emissions

A new report examines how Vermont could reduce air pollution and one way is for you to pay more at the pump and to heat your home.

Vermont is on track to miss its emissions target in 2025. By then, it should be 25 percent below 2011 levels. But a new report commissioned by Vermont's Joint Fiscal Office finds unless the state makes significant changes, we will be at 11 percent below 2011 levels in six years.

The report goes on to suggest a mix of carbon taxes and incentives to reduce our emissions. Carbon taxes are fees added to fuels like oil, gas and propane. Incentives would go toward things like weatherization and electric vehicles. Click here for the full study.