Report warns of big increase in data breaches

A new report warns about a big increase in data breaches affecting tens of millions of Americans. The Identity Theft Resource Center counted nearly 1,500 breaches of U.S. private and government organizations in 2019.

"I got a letter in the mail from Barclays bank and the letter said that my line of credit application was denied," Jaspreet Singh said.

Singh says he hadn't filed for that line of credit or the parade of false loan applications that followed as crooks using his personal information tried over and over to run their scams in 2018 and 2019, finally charging his business MasterCard for $4,500.

"MasterCard told me that I had requested a new credit card which I never did and that they sent a credit card to somebody in Texas, I believe. And so this $4,500 dollars' worth of charges were from somebody in Texas who was using my business credit card to run Facebook ads for their business," Singh said.

He says his private information was exposed with millions of others in the 2017 Equifax hack. And odds are, more people will face similar problems.

In its 2019 end-of-year data breach report, the Identity Theft Resource Center says the number of data breaches went up 17%.

The group says one significant new threat emerged: consumers' or companies' data being exposed through databases left unsecured. They say "a number of large organizations simply failed to add a password to protect their cloud-based data." It's not known if that data was then stolen.

Another trend that's exploded in the past year they say is something called "credential stuffing," where hackers buy someone's stolen login and password from the dark web, then see if that same combo gets them into other online accounts.

"The reason it's so easy is because so many of us use the same password for multiple accounts," said James Lee of the Identity Theft Resource Center.

The report says noteworthy credential stuffing attacks in 2019 include Intuit, Boost Mobile, Dunkin' and the streaming service Disney Plus.

Singh says his credit card company reimbursed his card for the $4,500 in fraudulent charges. He also put a freeze on his credit with all three credit bureaus and flagged the problem to all of his banks.