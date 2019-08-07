Report weighs Montpelier's alternative fuel options

Montpelier has outlined efforts to go green with its public works department fleet of vehicles in a comprehensive report.

The report to Montpelier's City Council is a response to a request by Mayor Anne Watson to review alternative energy sources to meet the goal of net-zero fossil fuel use by 2030.

The Times Argus states the report also touches on potential challenges to moving quickly due to the importance the vehicles have in maintaining city operations year-round.

One proposed plan includes a pilot project that would convert the city's Ford 550 dump trucks to biodiesel fuel. The report also proposes to prepare and monitor the availability of renewable diesel or fuel when it expected to arrive in the state.

The report will be presented to the City Council on Aug. 14.

