Reporter says he witnessed Burlington shop illegally selling weed

It is legal to have and grow small amounts of marijuana in Vermont but it's still illegal to sell. The owner of Good Times Gallery on Burlington's Church Street is in trouble, accused of selling in it in plain sight for months, just steps away from City Hall. Police arrested Derek Spilman Tuesday night but we don't know what the charges are yet.

Courtesy: Paul Heintz-Seven Days

Last week, a reporter from Seven Days went into the store and said he witnessed Spilman selling weed and edibles. That's illegal under state and federal law.

Seven Days Writer and Editor Paul Heintz broke the story. He told our Galen Ettlin about his team's investigation. Watch the video for the full story.

Click here for Heintz's article in Seven Days.