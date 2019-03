Dairy farming is a struggle. Small farms are closing, profits are slim and Vermont farmers are getting older. The average age is 57. Some say they can't find enough local help to keep their cows milked and fed.

Chelsea Edgar with Seven Days wanted to know why. So she spent a week on the Vorsteveld Farm in Panton. She told our Galen Ettlin about what she learned. Watch the video for the full interview.

Click here for Edgar's story in Seven Days.