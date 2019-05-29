Reporters see the surveillance video in Burlington bus battle

The bus company that transports Burlington students denies that race was a factor in a driver's decision to kick a group of children off his bus last week. But Green Mountain Transit does admit some mistakes were made in handling the disruptive passengers.

Our Dom Amato got a look at surveillance video from the incident and spoke with a student who says she was on the bus that day and it wasn't the first time she was kicked off.

"Yes, that day was a little rowdy because it was so packed and full of people, but I'd say that it wasn't something that there had to be a big issue over," said Destiny Dowd, a sophomore in the Horizons Program at Burlington High School.

Dowd takes the bus almost every day to get home and says one driver sometimes gets overwhelmed with the passengers.

"Often he-- if he doesn't like something-- he'll stop the bus and yell at somebody specifically, and then a group of people, then everybody, nine times out of 10 we get kicked off the bus," Dowd said.

Green Mountain Transit invited our Dom Amato to watch the video from an incident last week when Dowd says she was among a group of students kicked off the bus. GMT would not allow us to have a copy of the video because of student privacy concerns.

In the video, Dom heard the driver telling the students to stop banging on the windows. Minutes later, the driver tells them to get off the bus.

GMT General Manager Mark Sousa says distractions sometimes cause drivers to lose focus.

"It's very important for them to keep their focus, obviously, with a bus that big and the responsibility with all of those passengers, whether it's students or anybody else," he said.

Sousa calls the incident concerning and says other paths could have been taken.

"There's obviously some protocols that were missed," he said.

Sousa says they are still investigating the incident while the driver in question is on paid administrative leave. Sousa says he met with Burlington School District officials who all agreed race wasn't a factor.

"Both organizations agreed this was not based on race at all," Sousa said.

Dowd says she doesn't want to have to worry if she'll have a ride home at the end of the day.

"It's scary because a lot of the times we're not doing anything wrong and we're just looking for a way to get home and to school and go feel safe and it's come to the point where you don't feel that way," Dowd said.

The Burlington School District does have rules when it comes to riding the bus, including listening to the driver and using a quiet voice.