Conflicting reports on status of Fotis Dulos, man accused of killing wife

A Connecticut man charged with murdering his estranged and missing wife attempted suicide, according to multiple reports.

Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of a missing mother of five, is arraigned on murder and kidnapping charges in Stamford Superior Court Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Stamford, Conn. Dulos had been previously charged with evidence tampering in the disappearance of his wife, Jennifer Dulos. (Erik Trautmann/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool)

There were conflicting reports about whether he survived. Multiple news outlets reported Tuesday that Fotis Dulos was found dead, citing unnamed sources.

Dulos had denied any involvement in the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos, who hasn’t been seen since she dropped her five children off at their New Canaan school in May.

She is presumed dead. He pleaded not guilty earlier this month to murder and kidnapping charges.

Police allege Fotis Dulos lay in wait at Jennifer Dulos’ home in New Canaan for her to return after dropping the children off at school.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.