Republican Presidential hopeful Bill Weld stops by Vermont

The many Democrats for President are filing through New Hampshire ahead of the primary, but one of President Trump's Republican opponents is hitting up Vermont.

The Washington County GOP hosted candidate Bill Weld.

On the campaign trail, former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld stopped in Barre hoping that his moderate Republican views will connect with Vermonters

"I think we are in troubled times right now," Weld said.

Weld is looking unseat incumbent President Donald Trump

"I wouldn't be doing this if it was 2017 and we didn't know how Mr. Trump would comport himself in office - now we know as they say," Weld said.

He is also calling for Trump's impeachment, citing his Justice Department experience and involvement in the impeachments of Presidents Clinton and Nixon.

Weld spoke to a crowd of about thirty at the monthly Washington County Republican Committee meeting.

He is campaigning on positions such as reversing the trillion-dollar deficit, rejoining the Paris Agreement to fight climate change, and improving relationships with foreign allies.

"I think we need to get away from playing up to dictators and trashing our allies which is a fair description of what the Trump doctrine has been," Weld said.

The former Massachusetts Governor says his past work and experience in office makes him ready.

"I was semi-famous for reaching across the aisle as Gov of Massashusttes," Weld said. "I would like to bring that point of view to Washington."

Weld calls himself a New England Republican and says he's fiscally conservative and socially liberal. It's why he is spending time in Vermont, where Democrats are allowed to vote in the Republican primary.

"There is some division in the party, for sure," the chair of the Washington County Republican Committee Josh Fitzhugh said.

Fitzhugh says the goal of having Weld in town is to educate people about every candidate

"Just educate people, keep an open mind, just cause someone has an office doesn't mean it's guaranteed they have an office," Fitzhugh said.

At 74 years old, Weld says he is ready for the challenge.

"Political campaigning has a huge shot of adrenaline, so energy is not a problem," Weld said.

As Weld continues his campaign trail he says he plans to stop back in Vermont as well as the other states in New England.

We reached out to the Vermont GOP, and their Chairwoman made they made it clear they are not a part of the Weld visit.

The Vermont GOP officially supports President Trump in 2020.