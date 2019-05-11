Republican candidate for President stumping in White River Junction

The only republican currently challenging President Donald Trump in the 2020 primary was in Vermont Saturday.

Former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld took questions from a crowd of supporters at Hartford High School in White River Junction.

The republican who ran alongside libertarian candidate Gary Johnson in the 2016 presidential election, shared his diverse political views on a number of hot-button issues. Some of those included climate change, gun rights, the Affordable Care Act, tax reform, and the border wall.

Weld also expressed his disdain for some of President Trump’s foreign policy decisions. The former Massachusetts Governor criticized the Trump administration’s recent decision to not use the term “two-state solution” when discussing peace plans regarding the Israeli- Palestinian conflict in Israel.

"I think a two-state solution feels further away right now to me than it did before trump got into office. I know he says 'I'm all for two-state solution' but those words are kind of cheap if they're not backed up with anything," said Weld.

Channel 3's Erin Brown caught up with Governor Weld after the event. On the Channel 3 News at 11, hear from that conversation, and she takes a closer look at the probability of a sitting president losing in the primaries.