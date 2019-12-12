GOP committee recommends Orleans County Sheriff nominee to governor

The Republican committee in Vermont's Orleans County has recommended to the governor that the deputy chief of the sheriff's department replace the retiring sheriff.

The county committee met Tuesday to interview two nominees. Chet Greenwood, head of the committee, told the Caledonian Record the vote was in favor of Philip Brooks to replace Orleans County Sheriff Kirk Martin, who is retiring on Dec. 21. Brooks received 15 votes while Newport Police Officer Jennifer Harlow-Jacobs got nine votes. Republican Gov. Phil Scott is not bound by the recommendation. He had sought three nominees but just two applied.

