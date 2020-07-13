Requests for absentee ballots skyrocket in Vermont

Requests for absentee ballots in Vermont skyrocketed this year.

Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos said as of Monday morning, town clerks around the state have received nearly 75,000 requests for ballots to be sent to voters in advance of the election.

To put this in perspective, that compares to just over 3,500 mail-in ballots for the primary election in 2018 and just under 8,000 in 2016.

Condos added that some town and city clerks have already started to receive completed ballots.

"I would assume that some of those are coming back already but that number will mushroom as we get closer to the election," said Condos, D-Vt. Secretary of State.

All absentee ballot requests must be sent to your local town clerk by 5 p.m. the night before the election. The Vermont primaries are set for August 11.