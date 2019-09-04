Rescue crews assist hiker on Long Trail

A hiker on the Long Trail required an early morning rescue.

File photo

Richmond Rescue crews were called out at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday to assist a hiker on the Long Trail near the Montclair Glen Shelter who was having some knee issues and was afraid he couldn't get back down some rocky patches of trail. Crews were able to help him walk out.

The rescue agency says fall is their busy season as more hikers end up out on the trails unprepared for shorter days and cooler weather.

"It was slow until about the middle of summer and now it's starting to pick up again as the fall hiking season comes. And really, we just want to remind people that it gets dark this time of year -- which seems to be a surprise to people. And we end up doing a lot of headlamp delivery to people, which is something that is easily preventable," said the group's Michael Chiarella.

He says it has been a pretty typical summer for them though. Some of their members have also helped with rescues in the Stowe area, including one in early August on HellBrook Trail, which he said was especially challenging because it's steep and difficult. That took five hours just to go a mile.