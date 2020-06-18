Crews camp overnight on the Long Trail after complicated hiker rescue

A hiker is safe after a long and complicated rescue leads to teams camping out overnight on the Long Trail.

Police say they got a call around noon Tuesday that 41-year-old Alden Summers Jones had a medical issue while on the Long Trail.

He was in a remote location between Arlington and Sunderland and crews didn't know exactly where to find him.

New York rangers and a helicopter were flown in and crews finally found Jones around 7 p.m. that night.

Because of the length of the rescue and distance from the nearest road, several rescuers spent the night recuperating in a shelter on the Long Trail.

We're told several amateur radio operators were helpful during the rescue, providing communication.

Jones was taken to a hospital.