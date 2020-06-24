Rescue crews looking for missing person on Lake Champlain

A search is underway for a person who went missing on Lake Champlain at Red Rocks Park on Tuesday.

South Burlington Fire Chief Terry Francis says the call came in around 5:45 p.m. He says six people were in a boat and somehow ended up in the water.

“Four people ended up in the water. We found three of the four. We’re looking for the fourth,” Francis said. “According to the information we have from the witnesses, we’re missing one male. And that individual did not have a life jacket on.”

Francis says the boat did not appear to have capsized.

“The boat was upright and functional so again, we don’t know if people were just swimming or what happened,” he said.

According to Francis, the group self-rescued all but two people. He says the Coast Guard found one man underwater. He says they performed CPR on him and took him to Burlington, where police and firefighters retrieved him at the waterfront.

The man is currently being treated at the hospital. His condition is unknown.

A total of 7 agencies are assisting in the search with three Colchester Technical Rescue boats out on the water. A search helicopter began surveying the area around 9 p.m.

The person was not found before sunset on Tuesday night so Chief Francis says the rescue operation turned into a recovery operation once it got dark. He says someone from the Coast Guard will be on scene overnight to continue monitoring the situation.