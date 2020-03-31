Rescue crews remind people of outdoor dangers in coronavirus pandemic

Rescue crews are reminding people there are dangers other than coronavirus in the community.

Stowe Mountain Rescue says, in the past three days, they've responded to two ice-related incidents, including two dogs and one person.

They are reminding people to stay away from any ice-covered water and they warn backcountry trails are extremely icy and your hiking boots are no match. They recommend microspikes. Even outside you'll need to stay six feet away from each other.

Stowe Mountain Resort is also closed to all uphill traffic.