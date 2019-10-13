Rescued animals reunite

It's not quite Halloween, but rescue pups celebrated early at Isham Family Farm in Williston on Saturday.

Rescued dogs and their families attended Vermont Bulldog Rescue's Annual Adoption Reunion and Halloween Celebration.

Organizers say all of the dogs who showed up were rescued from a shelter in San Antonio, Texas, and were set to be put down.

This year, Vermont Bulldog Rescue says they saved 200 dogs from being euthanized.

Ed Hoff, who adopted his dog from the organization says, "She's family. It's been wonderful. She's the world's sweetest dog. She's a very affectionate dog and has just become part of the family."

The event also featured dog yoga, dog training, grooming demonstrations and a silent auction.

