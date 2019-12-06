Rescuers reach mother-daughter hikers at mountain summit

New Hampshire authorities have come to the aid of a mother and daughter out hiking who became stranded at a mountain summit due to whiteout conditions.

The pair was hiking a familiar trail up Mount Lafayette in Franconia on Thursday. But they were unable to descend from the summit in high winds and blowing snow.

A team of Fish and Game conservation officers and volunteers from the Mountain Rescue Service responded. They hiked four miles from a trailhead and reached the women in about three hours.

The women showed early signs of hypothermia.

12/6/2019 8:35:13 AM (GMT -5:00)