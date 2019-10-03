Research finds automotive technology failing to protect pedestrians

On average, nearly 6,000 pedestrians lose their lives every year, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Emergency braking systems can save lives. Many new cars are equipped with sensors that can detect a pedestrian and stop automatically if the driver doesn't. But new research finds it's not reliable.

CBS News Transportation Correspondent Kris Van Cleave asked Greg Brannon from AAA how well these systems work in real-world situations like crossing the street.

"We found that in many situations the vehicles struggled," Brannon said.

AAA tested four midsize sedans. In one scenario, a child darted out from behind two cars. Ninety percent of the time the technology failed to stop a vehicle traveling 20 mph. Every time a car turned a corner it hit the pedestrian, and when a sedan going 20 mph encountered two adults it hit them 80 percent of the time.

The results were even worse in the dark.

"The biggest thing we uncovered is the fact that most of these systems do not work at night. And if you look at the situations where pedestrians are most vulnerable, it's at night," Brannon said.

Earlier this year, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety found most SUVs tested during the day were able to avoid a crash with a pedestrian or at least slow down. Brannon said the new technology should be embraced and given time to become more consistent.

"These systems have great potential," he said. "These systems are meant as a backstop to a really engaged driver."

Automakers have agreed to put auto-braking technology in almost all new cars by 2022. Experts hope it will be much better by then.