Research finds dogs at work are good for employee morale

Sabrina Ladd is never far from her pup, Kaia, even when she's on the job.

"She is pretty chill," Ladd said. "I mean, she gets so much interaction with, like everybody else brings their dogs."

Ladd brings Kaia to work every day as Procore. The software company came in number two on rover.com's list of the most dog-friendly companies. Hundreds of employees bring their dogs to work on Procore's Southern California campus, which includes areas for pups and their owners to walk and play.

"I'm never feeling rushed to rush home after work to let her out or rush home during my lunch break to take her for a walk and it also just makes me feel really supported by my company," Ladd said.

In the rover.com survey, 75 percent of dog owners said being able to bring their dog to work makes them more likely to stay with their employer.

"It sets the tone for our culture," said Steve Mair, who works in talent acquisition at Procore.

Mair said Procore's pet policy is a selling point when recruiting new employees.

"I think it does set such a great atmosphere for everyone in the environment, whether you love dogs or not. Just in general people are happier when there's animals around," Mair said.

That includes employees who don't own pets, like Abe Alba, who says he especially appreciates his furry co-workers when dealing with frustrating sales calls.

"It's nice when after having one of those calls you can just turn around and there's a dog laying there and you can just lay with it and pet it, even take it on a walk," Alba said.

The dogs make even the "ruff-est" day at the office easier to take.