Researchers and volunteers get ready to track geese population

Officials call it a goose chase that can make a difference. This time of year Canada geese are flightless so Vermont Fish and Wildlife take the chance to band and track them.

On Wednesday at the Dead Creek Wildlife area in Addison, researchers along with several volunteers will be banding Canada geese.

Birds collected will be given an aluminum leg band that has a number on it, similar to a social security number, a number that won't be duplicated.

Researchers and volunteers will be identifying the age and sex of the birds. That information will be attached to the band to help researchers in the future.

They will use the information to look at harvest rates for seasons, survival rates and overall population.

Fish and Wildlife Biologist David Sausville says Vermont is part of the Atlantic Flyway and many of the birds are only here for a short amount of time, before flying off to other states and countries.

"We work together with states and federal government and monitor those birds and watch as they migrate through and watch where their important habit is to protect and manage for them, and also to monitor the population to make sure they are not going to blip off the map and we'll lose a species," said Sausville.

The good news, Sausville says, is that the population is doing really well this year. But he says that can come with challenges because they are finding birds in more urban areas and their grazing and guano can quickly become an annoyance to some.

He says coming out to events like these could build memories and give an appreciation for the Canada goose. "You see young children as young as three-years-old getting to get up close and interact with these birds. That's a lasting memory and I've had people come back to us in college and even afterwards and say, 'I remember doing that as a kid and it was a great time with my family and really was my first connection to wildlife,'" said Sausville.

Volunteer space is limited for the event. Those interested should give Fish and Wildlife a call: 878-1564.

If you happen to be bird watching and view a tag number, you can go to reportband.gov and there you will be able to see all of the information collected about that bird.

