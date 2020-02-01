Researchers hope voice assistants can spot signs of dementia

Two universities in the Northeast have received more than $1 million to study whether voice-assistant devices like Amazon's Alexa could help detect early signs of memory problems. Researchers from Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health and the University of Massachusetts Boston got the four-year $1.2 million grant from the National Institute on Aging. The funding aims to improve the early detection of dementia or Alzheimer's. The team plans to use machine and deep learning techniques to develop the system that, if successful, would allow for better planning and support for patients.

