Researchers look to robots to fight the coronavirus

Scientists in Denmark say they've developed the world's first fully automatic robot that can test for COVID-19.

The prototype uses artificial intelligence and cameras to find the right part of the throat and swab it gently. Once completed, the robot tags and seals the swab.

Researchers say it not only keeps health care workers safe but also maintains the quality of the samples.

"We see a high demand right now for safe testing during the COVID-19 pandemic around the world," said Sren Stig, the CEO of Lifeline Robotics. "So, we hope to make our robot available to everyone."

In Egypt, a scientist also developed a COVID-fighting robot. Developer Mahmoud el Komy says it not only swabs for the coronavirus but can take temperatures and advise people on proper health care.

While both robots are still in a trial phase, the team in Denmark has approval to start testing patients in the next two weeks.