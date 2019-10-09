Researchers questioning biomass' carbon neutral promises

Vermont over the last decade has embraced biomass as a form of renewable energy to help cut the state's dependence on fossil fuels that add to carbon emissions.

Wood-chip burning biomass heating plants have been installed in businesses and schools across the state. However, some researchers are now questioning the technology's carbon neutral promises and say it actually generates more emissions than fossil fuels.

Galen Ettlin spoke with Seven Days' Kevin McCallum who wrote about the story in this week's issue.

