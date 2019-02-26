Researchers work to bring sense of touch to prosthetic devices

People with missing limbs face many physical challenges, but there are mental hurdles as well. Advancements in prosthetics are helping to restore the sense of touch to people who have lost limbs, and giving patients newfound hope.

When Gary Verrazono retired from the Marines he was involved in a life changing accident

"I was running an aerial lift. Something happened to the hydraulics and it fell over and threw me out and then fell on top of me," Verrazono said.

He lost both his right arm and leg. "I didn't want to do anything. It took me quite awhile for them to talk me into getting a prosthetic," Verrazono said. Now that he has, he says everyday is a learning experience. "I can carry something and if I'm talking to somebody my hand will open up and I wont even notice."

That loss of touch may soon be a thing of the past. Doctor Jacob Segil, a research health care scientist at the Rocky Mountain Regional VA and a team from the University of Colorado Boulder created sensors to fit in prosthetic finger tips.

"Basically do everything that our nervous system does already," Doctor Segil explained. "It's to measure and process the signal and send it where it needs to go."

The next step is being done by researchers at the VA in Cleveland. Technology they developed sends those signals to the brain. "We literally plug them in. These wires that are in the fingertip -- there's plenty of electronics and other software, but eventually they will plug into the body," Dr. Segil said.

The physical benefits are one thing, but Segil says the advancements will have a tremendous impact on the mental aspect that many amputees face. "When we restore this sense of touch and we are sending that info back to the brain, then the limb is embodied, it becomes a part of the person again.

While Verrazono isn't part of the research, he says just knowing the work is being done brings hope. "Knowing you can feel things -- that would be awesome," he said.

The next step in research on both sides of this project is getting volunteers to a point where they can take the device home.