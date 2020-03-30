Resident at Essex senior living complex dies of COVID-19

The Vermont health commissioner says a resident at a senior living complex in Essex has died of COVID-19.

WCAX News told you Sunday that a staff member at Pinecrest at Essex tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting a warning to people in all 104 apartments to avoid contact with other residents for 14 days if they were near that worker. They were also told to avoid common areas at Pinecrest-- like the laundry and mailrooms-- and visitors, unless absolutely necessary.

WCAX News learned the spouse of the worker who tested positive died from COVID-19.

And at a press conference Monday, Vt. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said a resident at Pinecrest died of the coronavirus.

Property management at the facility says it is working with the health department to address the issue and is deep cleaning and disinfecting the facility.

Family members of residents who live there tell WCAX News the staff member diagnosed with COVID-19 was interacting with others at Pinecrest in common areas within days of the diagnosis. They're asking for widespread coronavirus testing at the facility.