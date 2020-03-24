Resident at South Burlington senior facility tests positive for COVID-19

The Vermont Health Department reported seven deaths and a total of 95 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, up from five deaths and 75 cases on Monday.

One of those new positive cases is at a South Burlington senior living facility.

WCAX News has confirmed an elderly person in memory care at the residence at Quarry Hill tested positive on Monday night. The person started getting symptoms 10 days ago and has been in isolation since.

A spokesperson tells us the resident has mild symptoms and is not hospitalized.

Residents in the rest of the memory care unit are sheltering in place, that's 25 apartments. All of them are being monitored but no one else has symptoms right now.

Staffers and vendors are now being screened and getting their temperatures checked before they are allowed to enter the buildings.

There are 92 residents at Quarry Hill.

At least four COVID-19 deaths in Vermont have been in residents of another senior facility, Burlington Health & Rehab.