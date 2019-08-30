Residents can weigh in on Plattsburgh budget

The mayor of Plattsburgh says he was ready to hear your thoughts on his proposed budget-- but no one showed up!

While that's not unusual, it didn't stop Mayor Colin Read from highlighting what he and the council feel are important elements in the budget. The mayor emphasized the recent road work that has been done, the most completed in a decade. And he noted property taxes are down, something he thinks taxpayers will be happy to hear.

"I think that it's also a sign that people are assured that we're really trying to manage the budget with as much fiscal restraint as we can," said Read, D-Plattsburgh.

The mayor said if you couldn't make it to have your comments heard, no sweat. You can sign up to speak at a Thursday Common Council meeting since the council has until January to make any changes.