Residents of Vermont town hope to buy closed general store

A group of Calais residents are planning to buy the closed general store on Vermont Route 14 in hopes of reopening it.

The East Calais Community Trust announced it is exercising its option to purchase the building that had housed the store and hopes to close on the purchase in 45 days. The trust has raised about $100,000 since January and members are hoping to raise about another $50,000 over the next 30 days. The store closed in December.

Trust member Jan Ohlsson says people who live in the village have to go to Montpelier or Barre to shop for essential goods.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)