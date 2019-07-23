Residents relieved as Plattsburgh road project wraps up

It wouldn't be summer in our region without road construction. It's the few months of the year when the ground is not frozen and road surfaces can be broken up and replaced.

Some construction is just finishing up in Plattsburgh, much to the delight of drivers there. And as our Kelly O'Brien reports, residents say it's about time.

Driving down the streets of Plattsburgh, have you noticed anything different?

"I used to go four-wheeling up Cornelia Street until they fixed the potholes. Now, I have nowhere to four-wheel drive," said Larry Fredette of Plattsburgh.

There's a smoother ride down the main streets in the city for your car. The pesky potholes that once called the streets home have been evicted.

"I normally wouldn't come up South Catherine Street but now that they paved it, it's my main way for getting out of town," said Jim Fleury of Plattsburgh.

Residents across the city are rejoicing over the "much-needed" fix.

"It's about time," Fredette said.

The city says road upkeep is just as important as road repair.

"The complete rebuilds are often necessary when we haven't done our diligence in doing a two-inch repave every once in a while," said Mayor Colin Read, D-Plattsburgh.

The goal is to have all 60 miles of roads repaved in the next 20 years. Main roads like Cornelia and South Catherine streets were considered a priority in the fix.

"Roads are almost always at the top of the list. People want the city to provide them with good, safe roads," Read said.

The roads start to deteriorate over the winter, absorbing water and then expanding; that's what creates a pothole.

The reason for the upkeep is more than just daily travel, it's also the infrastructure underneath them. The water and sewer lines that serve your home also must be maintained.

"We invest a lot in those and people have high expectations for them," Read said.

The city is responsible for the city roads, but other main roads like State Route 3 in the town are technically state roads and it's up to the state to fix them.