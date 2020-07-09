Residents report missing veggie plants from porches

After coming home from work one Sunday morning, I noticed something appalling: my pepper plants had been taken from my front yard.

After the initial confusion wore off, I did some digging on a local Facebook page to see if anyone else had their plants stolen recently, too. What I found was unbelievable-- multiple people in Burlington and surrounding areas missing all sorts of plants that would otherwise have been right on their front porches.

"I found that my basil and my rosemary and two onions were stolen off of my steps right behind me," said Keating, a UVM student.

Keating returned to his downtown Burlington apartment one afternoon to find his plants gone.

He remained calm but didn't call the police despite his disappointment. In fact, local police agencies haven't really gotten complaints of plant theft this year.

"I was growing it for food-insecure people for Food Not Lawns, a program started up on Hungerford Terrace. And so it's like people taking food, not from me, but from other people who actually need it," Keating said.

I spoke with multiple local police agencies including Winooski Police, who tell me there's nothing they really can do about stolen plants without visual evidence. However, you still should file a police report.

Chris Conant of Claussen's Florist and Greenhouse says he hasn't heard about any plant loss from customers yet this year, but he isn't shocked.

"Usually in a time of depressed time when people don't have a lot of money, that is when people do come in and complain about losing vegetable plants or losing hanging basket plants off their front porch," Conant said.

He recommends wiring plants to the porch or screwing down window boxes. And maybe make sure the porch light is on.

"I'm hoping that it's just a prank or maybe it's just somebody that needed it more than you did if you did lose a plant," Conant said. "So, it's a little disheartening to be honest with you."