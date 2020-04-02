Residents snitch on businesses, neighbors amid shutdowns

Residents are snitching on businesses and neighbors as authorities worldwide work to enforce business shutdowns and stay-at-home orders meant to limit person-to-person contact amid the coronavirus pandemic.

They're phoning police and municipal hotlines, complaining to elected officials and shaming scofflaws on social media.

And police are issuing citations and sometimes arresting businesses and individuals who violate orders issued by government officials trying to slow the rate of infections that are overwhelming many hospitals.

Among businesses that have been busted are Tulsa, Oklahoma, bars, a Chicago yoga studio and a Denver gaming store.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)