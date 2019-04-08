Residents to vote on repairs to Champlain firehouse

The Champlain Fire District wants to upgrade its building.

Right now, the firehouse is not up to code and it needs to expand its garage.

Staff members say the building has rusty steel beams, peeling concrete floors, leaky roofs and tin siding that's falling apart. The cost to fix it would be about $4.5 million.

The fire district has about $650,000 saved for the project and is applying for a $100,000 grant. The rest-- $3.7 million-- would come from taxpayers.

Training Captain Ryan Garrand says it would add about $50 to residents' yearly taxes.

There's a community vote Tuesday at the fire station from 1-9 p.m.