Response teams have visited 95% of Vt. long-term care facilities

We have an update on some of Vermont's most vulnerable-- those who work and live in long-term care facilities.

The state says its response teams have now visited 95% of Vermont's 86 nursing homes, assisted living and senior housing facilities.

Vermont's two largest coronavirus outbreaks are in Burlington at Burlington Health and Rehab, and Birchwood Terrace. Between the two facilities, there are 122 positive tests of residents and staff. Eight residents of Burlington Health and Rehab died, as well as one person who lived at Birchwood Terrace.