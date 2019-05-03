Restaurant Week helps out Vt. Food Bank

Restaurant Week brings out old and new faces to enjoy a meal in Vermont, but it's doing more than just filling their stomachs

Restaurant table with tip, Photo Date: September 24, 2007

Every restaurant and chef approaches Restaurant Week differently.

Some chefs are doing a fixed menu at a discounted rate while others are sticking to their menu. For some restaurants, it’s a chance to bring in new customers and for others it's a chance to give regulars something different.

Either way, this week is about getting people out of the house and into the restaurants.

New beginnings are happening outside and inside.

At the Great Northern in Burlington, Restaurant Week is a reminder hibernation season is over.

“It gives us a feeling of what summer is going to be like,” Chef and Owner at the Great Northern, Frank Pace said.

To help bring in the crowds, Pace came up with a menu to highlight what his restaurant does best. He says between his restaurant and Zero Gravity Brewery next door, you will see a lot of fermentation.

“The plate has pickles. We try to bake a lot of things in house so it has a biscuit and raw honey with the butter," Chef Pace said.

Keeping that in mind, The Great Northern offers a fixed menu with those ingredients in three dishes: a vegetarian, chicken and pork. He says a lot of the people entering his doors this week are exploring the fixed menu and have something in common.

“They are new customers, people that know us and just wanted to come out,” Pace said.

That's not the case at Sarducci's in Montpelier. Owner and Manager Carol Paquette says she's seeing a lot of familiar faces.

“I think we get a few new people, but mostly it’s the regulars and the same people are excited to see what we have,” Paquette said.

She says her customers are excited about the menu because of its value. They're offering three different options for appetizers, entrées and desserts.

Behind the scenes, chefs call Restaurant Week intense but also say organization goes a long way.

When we asked what both The Great Northern and Sarducci’s were excited about, they had one word: dessert.

There are 155 restaurant across the state participating in Restaurant Week. Of those, 22 have a fixed menu, so when you eat off the fixed menu, $1 goes to the Vermont Food Bank.

The Vermont Food Bank has been associated with Restaurant Week for the past 10 years. They benefit not only from those 22 restaurants but also from the sponsorships of participating eateries.

CEO of the Vermont Food Bank John Sayles says celebrating food during a time like Restaurant Week is a good way to bring awareness. He also said that some of our neighbors can't afford the experience but we can still support them.

“Food insecurity is really financial insecurity, there's plenty of food in the grocery store. It’s just about people not having the money to purchase that food. It just feels good I think to people to know that the beautiful meal that's being prepared by a chef who cares so deeply about food is helping put food on the table of our neighbors who can't afford it,” Sayles said.

The food bank is the warehouse and distributor and the food shelf is where people go to get the food. They are always looking for volunteers.

Restaurant Week continues through this Sunday.