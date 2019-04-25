Restaurant Week kicks off with 'Signature Sweets'

It's all about desserts as local pastry chefs from around Vermont battle it out for the coveted title of "Signature Sweet."

Seven Days kicks off Vermont Restaurant Week with the best part of the mean-- at least according to our Celine McArthur.

The event at the Higher Ground ballroom in South Burlington starts at 7 p.m.

Celine caught up with the chefs doing their last-minute preps.

If you have a sweet tooth, you may have eaten at one of the 10 establishments taking part. Here's the list:

SWEET START SMACKDOWN

Chefs:

-Birchgrove Baking, Montpelier

-City Market/Onion River Co-op, Burlington

-The Essex Culinary Resort & Spa, Essex

-Evelyne's on Center, St. Albans

-My Little Cupcake, Burlington

-New Moon Café, Burlington

-Red House Sweets, St. Albans

-Sweet Babu, Winooski

-Nutty Steph's, Middlesex

-Sweet Alchemy Bakery and Café, Essex Junction

The event runs from 7-9 p.m. Tickets are $25.

Celine is one of the judges. And if you take part, you also get to vote.

Click here for details on Vermont Restaurant Week.