Restaurant hosts Abenaki cuisine for one night

Many of your neighbors are better familiar with native Abenaki cuisine with help from a local restaurant.

The Great Northern in Burlington hosted a one-night specialty menu event with foods created from ingredients used by the Abenaki Tribe. They are one of the Native American tribes in New England.

The Great Northern collaborated with Chef Jessee Lawyer, who usually cooks for the Sweetwaters Restaurant on Church Street. He is an affiliated member of the Abenaki, who knows a lot about traditional food.

"Everything is Indigenous centered," Lawyer said. "Center of the plate is Indigenous items but, being a collaboration dinner, we both put our influences into it."

The menu consisted of duck liver mousse, Maine mussels, crispy whole fried perch, aged duck breast, and venison meatballs.

Lawyer says he has taken part and cooked for multiple Native American cuisine events in the past and hopes there will be more events like this in the future.