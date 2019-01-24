Restaurant offers free food for federal employees

A sweet deal at Sweetwaters in Burlington for federal employees working without pay.

The Burlington restaurant is offering free entrees to those workers who are not getting a paycheck during the government shutdown. And any family members will get 50 percent off, too.

You must bring a federal ID with you along with an official letter that says you're not getting paid.

Several other Vermont businesses are offering free food, as well. And a couple of ski resorts are offering free lift tickets.