Restaurants getting big boost from social media food photos

People love to take photos of their food and share them on social media. Now restaurants are finding a way to capitalize on the trend.

The Bagel Store in Brooklyn is an international destination thanks to these colorful creations -- rainbow bagels. Sam Munday and her friends are visiting from England.

"We were looking for interesting things to do around and my friend mentioned she saw this on Instagram," Munday said. And they didn't just come to eat them, they also made sure to take photos for social media. "We have never seen these before so it's amazing."

With more and more people posting their food on Instagram, more and more businesses are coming up with share-worthy dishes.

At Clinton Hall in New York, a super-sized red velvet waffle is a mouth-watering hit on Instagram.

"If you are going to do red velvet waffles, might as well add red velvet cake to make it extravagant," said the waffle's creator.

Joey Skladany, managing editor at Chowhound, says photos of outrageous food dishes often go viral, sending restaurants more customers. "This millennial generation loves to photograph their food, so if something just looks pretty, they want to take part in this cultural, societal trend and go to the restaurant and show that they took part in it" he said.

Traffic to the Bagel Store has skyrocketed since the rainbow bagels made a splash on social media. Reagan Curry is visiting from Florida.

Reporter Hilary Lane: What are you followers going to think about your rainbow bagel photos?

Reagan Curry: I will probably get a few 'I am jealous' comments, 'did you bring me some' comments.

A colorful marketing twist that's turning into green for many businesses.

