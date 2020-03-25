Restaurants confused by Governor's 'Stay home, stay safe' order

Some Burlington-area restaurants that are currently offering takeout aren't sure where they stand with Gov. Phil Scott’s new ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe' executive order set to take effect Wednesday evening.

The order states, businesses providing services deemed critical to public health and safety shall remain in operation while all non-essential businesses are required to shut down all in-person operations by 5 p.m.

It lists entities such as law enforcement, health care, grocery stores and pharmacies, and banks as essential. It does not include restaurants.

But it does say Vermonters can leave their homes only for essential reasons such as ‘curbside pick-up of goods, meals or beverages.’

Derek Beauchemin, the manager of Zachary’s Pizza in South Burlington, is wondering if that means they can continue takeout operations on Wednesday. Beauchemin thinks restaurants should be exempt from having to shut down completely.

“You could think non-essential meaning every food place has to shut down but everybody needs to eat,” Beauchemin said.

Shawn Careau of Vermont Taphouse in Williston agrees that they should be allowed to continue serving the community.

“Food is essential. People have to eat to live. So I'm hoping we can continue providing our service curbside. What would change over what we've been doing the last few days is people would no longer be able to come in and get their food. We would bring it out to the car or deliver it,” Careau said.

Both managers say they're planning to make no changes to their operations on Wednesday, but they are prepared to shut down if called to do so.

"We’ll do whatever our officials say is best for the well-being our of population, our community,” said Careau.

Beauchemin says Zachary’s will continue to do takeout and delivery, as well as possibly adjust to curbside pick-up if need be.

“Until further notice, we're going to keep doing it just because we need to stay open just like everybody else who needs to make money,” said Beauchemin.

Gov. Scott will address the state before the order goes into effect Wednesday. No word from his office yet on if restaurants will be added to the exempt list.

