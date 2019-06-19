Restitution fund to help investment fraud victims

Relief is on the way for Vermonters victimized by investment fraud.

The Commissioner of Financial Regulation announced the creation of a restitution fund that will allow fraud victims to get a portion of their losses back when full restitution isn't available.

The money for the victim restitution fund will come from monetary settlements of state securities fraud enforcement matters.

No taxpayer money will be used.

The department intends to adopt rules, including an application process, by the end of the year.