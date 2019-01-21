Restorative justice theme of Echo MLK celebration

Dr. Martin Luther King Junior's memory and message lives on around the country and across Vermont. In partnership with the city of Burlington, the Echo, Leahy Center for Lake Champlain held its 7th annual gathering celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. King.

Emma Kombo and Smarika Rai of Burlington are best friends who love to sing -- you could say they have a dream.

"That song we created because we don't need -- people don't need to judge people on the color of their skin," Kombo said. "How can we get like a movie with songs on Netflix."

The duo performed at Echo's 7th annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration.

Spoken word performances were held and a discussion with community leaders including Burlington Police Chief Brandon del Pozo focused on restorative practices.

"You can get satisfaction and justice. You can get people to take responsibility for their wrongs and to help make a victim whole, even through restorative processes in a lot of ways -- that may be healthier for a community when it's possible," del Pozo said.

Restorative practices bring people together to find solutions to conflict rather than focus on punishment. Chief del Pozo says it's not the answer for major crimes.

It's already being used at Burlington High School.

"I don't believe a school's job is to punish students," said Henri Sparks, the director of Equity and Safe and Inclusive Schools for the Burlington School District. He says students of color, low -income students and students with disabilities are more likely to be kicked out of school or suspended. "We are aggressively trying to address that through restorative practices and building healthy and positive -- not only with the students -- but their parents as well."

As this community came together to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., his messages of equity and equality were shared throughout the day.

"And we like people loving each other for who they are," Smarika Rai said.