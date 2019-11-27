Retailers expecting busy start to holiday shopping

What's on your wish list?

It looks like, in Vermont, some of the biggest holiday gift requests this year are gift cards, clothing and specialty foods. That's according to the Vermont Retail and Grocers Association.

Many local stores hold Black Friday sales. Some are already underway but the big push will be the day after Thanksgiving.

Then comes Small Business Saturday and the association says that's especially when Vermont retail shops shine.

"We understand 50 percent of Americans will start their holiday shopping this weekend. We are anticipating it will busy out there on Friday and Saturday. We're excited. Fantastic weekend to get outside with your friends and family. There's a ton of community events around the state, deep discounts from large retailers and small retailers. So, it will be a good weekend," said Erin Sigrist of the Vt. Retail and Grocers Association.

