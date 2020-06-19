Retirements spark scramble for open House seats in New York

The front-runner in a crowded congressional primary in one of the bluest districts in New York City, if not the country, is a Pentecostal minister who opposes abortion rights, likes Donald Trump and has a long history of anti-gay comments.

City Council Member Ruben Diaz Sr. is one of a host of candidates vying in the state' primary Tuesday for seats opening up because of the retirement of three veteran members of Congress: Democrats Jose Serrano and Nita Lowey and Republican Pete King.

Twenty-nine Democrats are running in the races to succeed Serrano and Lowey.

